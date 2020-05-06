Four KTH BoGs members appointed

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has appointed four members of the Board of Governors (BoGs) for the Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) with immediate effect.

An official handout said the members will work for a period of three years. The members included Professor (Retd) Dr Zafar Durrani, Dr Nadeem Khawar Muhammad Sabour Sethi and Major-General (Retd) Muhammad Salahuddin Qasim.

It was notified here by the Health Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The notification did not mention which of the BoG members were relieved but senior government officials told The News that Jan Ali and Dr Mohsin were replaced by the new members. One member Dr Mian Tahir Shah had already resigned over poor performance of the board and its inability to implement its writ in the hospital.

The previous health minister, Hisham Inamullah Khan had proposed some other names for the board but it seemed they were not accommodated after his replacement as health minister.

Also, there were strong indications that two other members, Nadeem Alam and Shah Jehan would also be replaced.

Both of them were believed to have used their strong in the government and managed to retain their positions in the board. Shah Jehan is stated to have close ties with National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar. He is said to be least bothered in his work and reportedly have made no contribution to the institution Nadeem Alam is a PTI activist and has strong connections in the party circles.