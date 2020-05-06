KHAR: The first Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FM 91.1 radio station set up in Bajaur district on Tuesday started its test transmission programmes.

Established by the Information and Public Relations Department in a short span of time despite the prevailing coronavirus pandemic at Khar, the district headquarters of Bajaur, the radio would now disseminate information on important social, economic and health issues, including the prevailing Covid-19 epidemic.

Radio station in-charge Producer Fitrat Buneri said that Advisor to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir would formally inaugurate the radio station. He said the people of adjoining districts, including Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Buner, Malakand, Mohmand and Kunar province of Afghanistan would listen to and enjoy the programmes broadcast by the radio station. It may be mentioned that this is the first FM 91.1 radio station established in Bajaur district after the merger of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.