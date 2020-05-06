Incentives sought to promote tourism in Galiyat

ABBOTTABAD: The Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) has asked the provincial government to take measures to support the tourism and hospitality sector in Galiyat by providing loans and giving incentives.

The “policy recommendations” document submitted by GDA to provincial Tourism Department said that restoring tourism sector should be centre of policy dialogue and measures should be taken for recovery of the economy. It said that interest-free loans to hospitality and tourism companies should be provided to prevent them from collapsing and provide financial support to the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in tourism sector.

When contacted, Galiyat Development Authority Director General Raza Habib confirmed that the authority had submitted its recommendations to provincial Tourism Department for compiling a comprehensive report of entire province that would be submitted to the chief minister for approval. He said that currently hundreds of jobs were at stake in Galiyat and many small and medium enterprises (SMEs) related to tourism sector were at risk of closing their businesses, therefore, measures should be taken to support tourism and hospitality. He added that hotel industry in the area alone had estimated a loss to the tune of Rs60 million due to lockdown.

He said that matching grants should be offered to the affected enterprises in tourism, food and beverage sectors and financial grants may be provided to workers of tourism and hospitality industry. Raza Habib added the recommendations would be incorporated in the policy developed for entire province.

He pointed out that the GDA was in favour of encouraging existing businesses and said the provincial government should do complete sector analysis on the basis of last year performance as baseline. “Matching grants should be offered to affected enterprises in tourism, food and beverage sectors and financial grants may be given to protect the livelihood of workers in hospitality industry. Interest-free loans be given to travel and tourism companies as well as SMEs in tourism value chains to prevent them from collapse,” the official said, adding that government taxes on tourism sector should waived for at least one year.