Corona victim laid to rest under WHO’s protocols

HARIPUR: The first victim of deadly coronavirus who died on Monday was buried during night hours, police and health officials said here on Tuesday.

According to District Health Officer Dr Saifullah Khalid, Zafar Iqbal Lodhi, a resident of Muhallah Afzalabad, was a retired office superintendent of KP’s Prison Department and he was admitted in the DHQ Hospital four days back when he started feeling respiratory problem especially short breathing and cough.

He said that his throat sample was collected and sent to Abbottabad Medical Complex from where he was tested covid-19 positive on Sunday. The patient was shifted to isolation ward of DHQ when his condition turned out to be critical and was referred to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad for tertiary care. However, according to DHO, the patient was also diabetic, asthmatic and heart patient. He died on Monday afternoon in the Ayub Medical Complex, and his body was shifted to Haripur on Monday night and was buried in the graveyards of Muhallah Bani wala Baba. A couple of his close relatives, TMA and health officials attended his funeral prayer and the burial took place under the WHO’s protocols.The Rapid Response Team of Health department collected the samples of deceased’s four family members and sent to Ayub Medical Complex and the results were awaited while they were home quarantined. Meanwhile the computer warrant office of Haripur central jail was sealed as Waqas Lodhi, the son of deceased Zafar Iqbal Lodhi, was also a serving jail warder and posted in the warrant section of Haripur jail.