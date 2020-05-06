Palace chief Parish fears League damage over virus

LONDON: Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish fears Premier League clubs will suffer the same “doomsday scenario” as struggling airlines unless the top-flight returns soon.

Premier League chiefs hope matches can restart in June after the competition was suspended in March because of the coronavirus.

There are many uncertainties about the potential return, but Parish is sure clubs in the top tier will be significantly affected if the sport is not back this year.

“It’s an important debate and I genuinely don’t feel that people are thinking clearly about the ramifications if we don’t play,” he told Sky Sports on Tuesday.

“If we don’t play, we are essentially throwing ourselves at the mercy of our customers. We will be in a position where fundamentally we are (like) airlines (are now) from August.”

He added: “So, you know, that’s a doomsday scenario but I don’t have any visibility on any income past August and I don’t understand why anybody would pay us if we’re saying we can’t put the product on for them.”

When it was suggested that the worse case would be a player losing their life or ending up in intensive care, Parish said: “Of course that comes first. I’ve said that.

“Totally, it comes first and it may well be because of that we can’t play the whole (of) next season. Our job is to look at that now and try and create a safe environment now. And if we can start next season under those circumstances, why wouldn’t we finish this?”

He said: “So nobody’s not putting that first. I think that, you know, that absolutely comes first, ahead of absolutely everything else. When you ask me are my players happy to play, I will make sure that they understand that.”