Leicester’s Jimmy Stevens announces retirement

LONDON: Leicester hooker Jimmy Stevens has announced his retirement at the age of 29 after failing to return from a concussion injury.

Stevens, who was in his second spell with Tigers, suffered a head injury in the 2018-19 season and has been advised to quit playing by medical experts.

The former London Irish and Nottingham player, who plans to move into property development and construction with members of his family, told Leicester’s website: “I’m gutted to be retiring, but I have to take the recommended advice from the health professionals.

“I’ll miss enjoying a good win with my mates and socialising with them after.”

Head coach Geordan Murphy added: “You never want to see a player have the decision to retire made for them and I speak for everybody at Leicester Tigers when I say it’s disappointing to see Jimmy call time on his career.

“Jimmy is Tigers through and through and when he returned to the club two years ago, we were excited to have not only the player but also the person back in Leicester.

“We wish him all the best in his next chapter and will continue to support Jimmy however he needs, as well as hopefully seeing him back in the Welford Road stands next season and beyond.”