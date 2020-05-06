Preparing for doom?

In a news conference on May 4, Planning Minister Asad Umar dropped a bombshell on the nation by declaring that it should get ready for the closure of one million small businesses, loss of 18 million jobs, and moving of 20 to 70 million more people below the poverty line as a result of the Covid-19-linked lockdown. The bases of his dire projections were the results of some recent studies and surveys from PIDE, SDPI, Gallup, and a leading university. He did not utter even a single word, however, as to what he plans to do to alleviate these imminent risks, tempting one to conclude that his sole purpose was to mentally prepare the nation for his government’s total impotence to deliver on any of the promises his party used to contest the last elections.

Whether the above projections are true or not, only time will tell, but as “belief creates its verification in fact,” it may actually turn out to be a self-fulfilling prophesy. It also comes as a complete disappointment from a person who has been touted as the star of the PTI team and whose supreme leader does not tire of reverberating that a defeated mindset makes all the difference between a winner and a loser.

M Shahid Rahim

Bahawalpur