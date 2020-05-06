Labour MPs, members write to Starmer over Kashmir repositioning

LUTON: Labour MPs Sarah Owens and Rachel Hopkins will hold a Zoom meeting with local Kashmiri representatives today, ahead of their meeting with party leader Sir Keir Starmer, as lawmakers and supporters of Kashmiris’ rights continued to object to his terming the Kashmir dispute a “bilateral” issue.

The Zoom meeting has been arranged to gauge the views of local Kashmiris prior to Owens and Hopkins’ meeting with Starmer tomorrow (Thursday).

Meanwhile, Luton Cllr Javeria Hussain has written to Starmer asking him to clarify his position over his “realigning Labour’s Kashmir policy” following a virtual meeting with Labour Friends of India (LFIN).

She said she acknowledged that trust should be rebuilt in the community, but “as part of the rebuilding trust strategy, we shouldn’t err on the side of caution and not challenge human rights abuses (be it at home or abroad) on the premise that by doing so we may cause discomfort to one of our UK communities or a state that is a major UK trading partner”.

She added: “Human rights abuses by their very nature have extraterritorial impact, and thus cannot be categorised as bilateral disputes between two states nor the internal constitutional problem of one state. We’ve an obligation to hold accountable those states which deny the basic rights of life and dignity to their own citizens. Ergo, Kashmir is an international issue.”

The British Muslim Women’s Forum (BMWF), and the Jammu Kashmir Self-determination Movement Women’s Wing (JKSDM-WW) also wrote to Sir Keir. “Kashmiri Labour women are proud members of the Labour Party, but we will not remain silent on issues of injustices wherever they may occur,” they wrote.

They said the Labour Party “surely cannot remain silent in the face of the atrocities being committed” in Indian-occupied Kashmir. “Here in the UK we have over 1 million Kashmiri settled citizens and we have spoken to a significant number of our sisters across the North and agreed that we must express our views strongly to our new leadership,” the added.

The said: “Many of us are Labour Party members and we express our determination to bring the issue of Kashmir back to the attention of the Labour Party Conference. We would ask that just as you and the new Deputy Leader of the Labour Party met Labour Friends of India you both agree to meet Kashmiri sisters who are also proud Labour Party members.”