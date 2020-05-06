Charities face closure sans more govt support: MPs

LONDON: Many small charities face imminent closure without government’s financial support to see them through the coronavirus crisis, MPs have said.

The Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee said £750 million of support announced last month for the sector was insufficient to close a £4 billion funding “gap”.

As traditional methods of fundraising dry up, the committee said that without further assistance many organisations carrying out essential work in the community risked going to the wall. Small local organisations whose contributions were needed more than ever were among those facing the greatest difficulties, the MPs said.

“The outbreak of Covid-19 has seen people come together to support one another, and their communities at large, on a tremendous scale,” the committee said. “At a time of such generosity, it would be perverse and highly regrettable if small and local organisations that usually serve to channel charitable endeavour collapsed due to a lack of adequate support.”

The committee backed calls by the sector for a Government stabilisation fund to secure its long-term financial health and organisational diversity. In particular, it called for a separate job retention scheme for charities to enable furloughed employees to volunteer for their organisations providing appropriate safeguards are met.

“Many charities and voluntary organisations perform essential work that, while not directly tackling Covid-19, underpins the fabric of our society,” it said. “Losing their services in either the short term or after the country emerges from this crisis will cause untold damage to individuals and communities. It cannot be allowed to happen.”

Committee chairman Julian Knight said: “The strong message that charities gave us was not that they have some sort of right to survive but that people have a right to the services they provide. We warned the Chancellor that charities told us they faced a £4 billion gap in money coming in, with some smaller charities facing insolvency within weeks without immediate emergency support.

“The sum of money that’s been made available goes nowhere near replacing the income that many charities have lost.”