IHC extends Abbasi’s protective bail till 27th

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday extended protective bail to former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and ex-secretary petroleum Arshad Mirza till May 27, in a reference pertaining to illegal appointment of managing director Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted hearing on the bail petition in the reference initiated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The petitioners pleaded that the court had earlier granted them protective bail till May 12, but they could not approach the trial court in Karachi due to lockdown across the country. They pleaded that the NAB could arrest them after the expiry of the bail period.

They prayed the court to extend their protective bail till their appearance before the accountability court in Karachi. On a query of the bench, Abbasi’s lawyer contended that his client did not appear before the trial court, however, his counsel attended the proceeding.

The court directed them to approach the relevant court during the granted time.