193 stranded Pakistanis repatriated from India

ISLAMABAD: A group of 193 Pakistanis, who were stranded in various parts of India due to coronavirus and subsequent lockdown, were repatriated via Attari-Wagah border on Tuesday.

According to a message of Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi received here, for past several weeks following the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown in India and closure of Attari-Wagah border, these Pakistanis were stuck in different Indian states, including Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

They had come to India for such purposes as visit, pilgrimage or medical treatment. The Pakistan High Commission appreciated the understanding and patience shown by these Pakistanis, saying the mission had been making efforts for their early repatriation with the support of the Foreign Office and relevant national stakeholders.

The mission also facilitated and coordinated logistics for transfer of these Pakistanis to Attari, amid lockdown, from 25 Indian cities –including Agra, Ahmedabad, Bijnor, Bhopal, Delhi, Gurgaon, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Nagpur and Raipur.

Since March 20, 243 stranded Pakistanis have been repatriated from India and the mission thanked the Indian Ministry of External Affairs for their assistance in this regard.

Separately, a group of 124 Pakistani nationals including businessmen, construction company employees, tourists and visitors left Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, for Pakistan through a special flight.

Pakistan High Commissioner Muhammad Saleem and high commission staff were present at the airport to see off the stranded Pakistanis, said a press release issued on Tuesday.