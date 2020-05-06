Kashmir valley, three Jammu districts declared virus ‘red zones’

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Authorities in Indian-occupied Kashmir have declared the entire Kashmir valley and three districts of the Jammu region as coronavirus “red” zones based on an overall assessment of the Covid-19 situation and expected movement of stranded people to the disputed territory.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the classification of districts was given in an order issued by Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam. New Delhi has allowed the administration to classify additional districts as “red” or “orange” zones.

This comes as Indian media reported 25 new cases were discovered in the region on Tuesday, taking its virus tally to over 700.

As per the order issued by the administration, the entirety of Kashmir valley, which comprises 10 districts, has been declared as a red zone. In the Jammu region, three districts of Jammu, Samba and Kathua are in the red zone, while four other Jammu districts — Udhampur, Reasi, Ramban, and Rajouri — are in the orange zone. Doda, Kishtwar, and Poonch are in the “green” zone.