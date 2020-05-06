close
Wed May 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 6, 2020

Six people held with 1,000kg betel nuts

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
May 6, 2020

Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested six people and seized a huge cache of betel nuts during a raid in District Central. According to District Central SSP Arif Aslam Rao, the police foiled a smuggling bid of the betel nuts and confiscated 1,000 kilograms of betel nuts along with two vehicles in which the suspects were transporting the betel nuts. The suspects were Adnan, Ikram, Hasnain, Haroon, Hadi and Jamaluddin. Cases have been registered against them while an investigation is under way.

Latest News

More From Karachi