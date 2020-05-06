Six people held with 1,000kg betel nuts

Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested six people and seized a huge cache of betel nuts during a raid in District Central. According to District Central SSP Arif Aslam Rao, the police foiled a smuggling bid of the betel nuts and confiscated 1,000 kilograms of betel nuts along with two vehicles in which the suspects were transporting the betel nuts. The suspects were Adnan, Ikram, Hasnain, Haroon, Hadi and Jamaluddin. Cases have been registered against them while an investigation is under way.