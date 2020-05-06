Five men held for over 100 muggings outside banks: SIU

Five members of a gang allegedly involved in over a hundred incidents of looting cash and valuables from citizens coming out of banks were arrested on Tuesday, according to the chief of the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Karachi police.

SIU chief SSP Irfan Bahadur said the arrested five men, along with their accomplices who were yet to be arrested, had been involved in over a hundred muggings outside banks in various parts of the city. The arrested suspects are Abdus Sattar alias Comrade, Sabir Hussain alias Raees, Irfan Ali, Abdur Rasool alias Adu, and Liaquat Ali alias Danga.

Giving a description of their modus operandi, the SIU chief said they would send a gang member inside the bank to spy on citizens withdrawing cash. As the gang member would see a citizen withdrawing a good amount of cash, he would inform his accomplices present outside the bank about the person coming out of the bank with cash, he added. Then, SSP Bahadur said, the robbers would follow the citizen and snatch the cash at gunpoint.

He said the investigators had obtained CCTV footage in which the suspects could be seen spying on people inside banks and mugging them outside, particularly in the limits of the Orangi Town and the SITE A Section police stations of District West this year. The officer said the SIU investigators had launched a hunt to catch the remaining gang members.