Office damaged in multi-storey building fire

An office was damaged after a fire broke out in a multi-storey building on II Chundrigar Road on Tuesday. According to a fire brigade spokesperson, five fire tenders, a snorkel and four water bowsers extinguished the fire on the tenth floor of the Business Centre with hectic efforts of six hours. No loss of life was reported. A heavy contingent of law enforcers reached the scene to participate in the fire-extinguishing work and dispersed the crowd to avoid any untoward incident. Police said they were waiting for the final report from the fire brigade department to ascertain the cause of the fire, adding that the fire apparently broke out due to a short circuit.