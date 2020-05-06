Nadir Gabol reaches compromise with complainant in rash driving case, court told

A counsel representing Nadir Gabol, son of Pakistan Peoples Party leader Nabil Gabol, submitted an affidavit in the court, stating that his client had reached a compromise with the complainant so the case should be closed.

Advocate Haroon Khan had lodged an FIR against Nadir, saying that Nadir while rashly driving a tinted jeep had hit his motorcycle and ran away on the 26th street in the Defence Housing Authority’s Phase VIII area on April 3. Khan added that he sustained injuries on shoulder and back and his motorcycle was damaged.

However, the defence counsel told the South disitrict judicial magistrate that Nadir and Khan had now reached a compromise outside the court and the complainant did not want to pursue the case.

Nadir was recently granted interim pre-arrest bail by the additional district and sessions judge South for Rs20,000 and had asked him to report before the trial court for further proceedings. He had maintained innocence and asserted that the allegations against him were false.

The case was registered under Sections 337-G (punishment for hurt by rash or negligent driving), 279 (rash driving or driving on a public way), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Sahil police station after the court ordered the police to lodge it, approving the application moved by Haroon.

Uzair Baloch

Meanwhile, an anti-terrorism court sent a progress report to the Sindh High Court on a case against Lyari gangster Uzair Baloch for murdering two paramilitary intelligence personnel.

Muneer Ahmed Bhutto and Aijaz Ahmed Baloch, both belonging to the intelligence-wing of the Sindh Rangers, were kidnapped from Lyari and later their tortured bodies were found in the Mewa Shah graveyard in March, 2013.

The report stated that only two witnesses were heard in the case so far because his custody was not available to the court. Baloch faces over five dozen cases related to terrorism. After his arrest, the army had taken him into custody in April 2017 on the charges of espionage and leak of sensitive security information to foreign intelligence agencies. He was handed back to the home authorities recently.