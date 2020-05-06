Karachi sizzles as mercury rises to 39°C

The mercury rose to 39 degrees Celsius in the city on Tuesday under the influence of a mild heatwave that has gripped the city and its outskirts.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the temperature is expected to further rise on Wednesday and Thursday, with the maximum temperature likely to soar to 42 degrees Celsius.

“Sea breeze was cut off today, and under its influence, the mercury touched 39 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. We are expecting the weather to get hotter and drier in the next two days, Wednesday and Thursday, when the mercury is expected to rise up to 42 degrees Celsius in the city and its outskirts,” said Sardar Sarfraz, chief meteorological officer (CMO) of the PMD.

He said the mild heatwave that had gripped the city was mainly due to partial suspension of sea breeze during first half of the day. He said that after Thursday, the temperature would start dropping, and they were expecting the temperature to remain between 37 and 39 degrees Celsius on Friday. From Saturday, the mild heatwave would be over.