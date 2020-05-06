Another Karachi cop dies of covid-19

A policeman posted in Karachi died of COVID-19 on Tuesday. He is the second official of the city police to have succumbed to the novel coronavirus, while several other cops have already tested positive for the virus across Sindh.

The latest victim in the police force, namely Anis, had been in quarantine at his house after testing positive on April 26. He was posted at the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell of the Karachi police. Police said his condition turned critical on Tuesday morning, after which he was taken to a hospital, but the doctors theatre pronounced him dead on arrival.

A day earlier, ASI Anwar Jahangir, who had been posted at the telecommunications department of the Sindh police, had died of the novel coronavirus in Karachi. Talking to The News, a police official dealing with COVID-19 cases in the Sindh police department confirmed the two deaths, saying that Anis was advised by doctors to get admitted in the hospital.

However, added the police official, since Anis was already suffering from multiple diseases and was scared of being admitted in hospital, he self-isolated at home. The official also said that around 100 policemen across the province had tested positive, while some of them had already recovered and rejoined the police force.