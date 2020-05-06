Cloudy forecast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather continued to prevail in the city on Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that a westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and may persist till Wednesday. They predicted dry weather in most parts of the country.