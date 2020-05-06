Project on Tipu Sultan launched

LAHORE:A groundbreaking project about Tipu Sultan was launched on his 221st death anniversary on 4th May. The Muslim Commander from the 18th century is a legendary figure.

The project included a high quality TV series of international standards, a film, literature and other ongoing projects to highlight the heroes and history of Muslims and Pakistan. Expressing his views, the Founder of the Project, Haider Ali Daud Khan said the project aimed to bring hope for the future.

The advent of digital advancements, content creation and aggregation platforms had redefined the way we understand television. The project had developed a high quality TV series on Haider Ali and Tipu Sultan. The father son duo stood against the tyranny of the imperial colonisers and in the process instilled the true meaning of independence.