Funds for Covid-19 tests

LAHORE:A non-governmental organization is providing financing to a private lab to initiate Covid-19 testing at subsidized rates. With this funding, the lab’s capacity will increase to carry out an estimated 500 tests daily and more than 10,000 tests a month.

The NGO, Karandaaz Pakistan, in addition to the financing at zero percent mark-up, will provide the private lab a grant for subsidising around 4,000 tests. Subsidized tests will be available to vulnerable categories, including those above 65 years of age, doctors and nurses exposed to the corona virus, and poor individuals who cannot afford the test. Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, chairperson of the NGO, said, “In the global fight against the pandemic, it is imperative for each and every country to substantially build its testing capacity to mitigate the spread of the disease through test, trace and quarantine strategy.” Ali Sarfraz, the CEO, said “The financing will help the country’s capacity to undertake many more diagnostic tests to curb the epidemic.” Dr Naseer Ahmad, the CEO of the private lab, said, “The new commitment will help deal with the coronavirus.”