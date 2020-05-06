Actor hosts virtual birthday to raise funds

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Ali Rehman Khan, famous Pakistani actor and TCF’s goodwill ambassador is hosting his virtual birthday on Zoom to pledge his special day to TCF’s cause of education and its Covid-19 Response Appeal.
Celebrity stars, including Adnan Siddiqui, Hareem Farooq, Marina Khan, Farhan Saeed, Ayesha Omar, Anoushey Ashraf, Faisal Kapadia and many others will also be a part of this virtual celebration at 11pm live today (Wednesday).
Through these efforts, Ali Rehman aims to create awareness and raise funds for TCF's Covid-19 Response Appeal, which is providing economic relief to impacted families and support to frontline healthcare workers. The goal is to raise support for 1,000 families.