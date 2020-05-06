Actor hosts virtual birthday to raise funds

LAHORE:Ali Rehman Khan, famous Pakistani actor and TCF’s goodwill ambassador is hosting his virtual birthday on Zoom to pledge his special day to TCF’s cause of education and its Covid-19 Response Appeal.

Celebrity stars, including Adnan Siddiqui, Hareem Farooq, Marina Khan, Farhan Saeed, Ayesha Omar, Anoushey Ashraf, Faisal Kapadia and many others will also be a part of this virtual celebration at 11pm live today (Wednesday).

Through these efforts, Ali Rehman aims to create awareness and raise funds for TCF's Covid-19 Response Appeal, which is providing economic relief to impacted families and support to frontline healthcare workers. The goal is to raise support for 1,000 families.