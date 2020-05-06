‘Lift ban on Youm-e-Ali processions’

LAHORE:Various Shia organisations and leaders have warned that they would not accept any ban on taking out traditional processions on the upcoming martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA) on 21st of Ramazan.

They stressed that Shia community was prepared to observe the 20-point code of conduct agreed upon in the meeting of ulema with President Arif Alvi, and the president had already assured that Shia community could conduct Hazrat Ali Martyrdom Day programmes abiding by this code of conduct.

President of Wifaq-ul-Madaris Shia, Allama Niaz Hussain Naqvi demanded that Ali martyrdom day procession must be ensured like the Taraveeh prayers were allowed. In a statement, he demanded the governments of Punjab and Sindh withdraw notifications banning the Ali martyrdom processions.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference, Majlis Wahdat Muslemin (MWM) Punjab secretary general Abdul Khaliq Asadi and other leaders demanded the Sindh and Punjab governments take Shia leadership into confidence instead of taking any unilateral decision on this issue. They warned that no ban or compromise would be accepted on processions, adding that president Arif Alvi had assured ulema of holding their religious activities if 20-point SOPs were followed.

Minority Commission: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema has said the Qadiyanis neither recognise the Constitution of Pakistan nor themselves as the minority, they cannot be included in the Minority Commission in any case.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, the minister took a categorical stance in the Federal Cabinet meeting that quite regretfully it has to be stated that in an Islamic country like Pakistan ‘we have to beg for Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-Risalat (PBUH), this is shameful for all of us’.

He said sometime Hajj form is changed, another time ‘Khatam-ul-Nabiyeen’ (PBUH) word is eliminated from the books, why these conspirators have not been given any punishment till today.

“If the Qadiyanis head himself gives in writing that we recognise the Constitution of Pakistan and ourselves as a minority then we will have no objection on their sitting in the Minority Commission,” he said, adding that Hindus, Sikhs and Christians are sitting in the Minority Commission, we have never objected about them because they do not claim themselves to be the Muslims.