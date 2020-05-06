Students concerned over fee hike

LAHORE :A number of LUMS former and present students took to social media on Tuesday expressing concerns over abrupt fee hike by the university administration.

A debate was witnessed about the issue on Twitter which also prompted the LUMS administration to issue press release and explain the management’s point of view. According to a press release issued on Tuesday, LUMS fees for 2020 were determined before Covid-19 that is entirely consistent with prior years and took into account extraordinary increases in inflation, energy costs and currency devaluation.

“The increase determined for 2020 was 13% which we will monitor in determining the next fee card. Furthermore, previously, a per semester blanket fee was being charged for students taking between 12 to 20 credit hours. This fee is now calculated on a per credit hour basis which will increase the semester fees for some and decrease it for others. The important point is that the total fee to meet graduation requirements does not change as a result of the shift to a per credit hour basis. One of the reasons for the shift is to discourage students from taking course overloads which negatively impacts their learning. LUMS fees cover a fraction of the total costs. As a not-for-profit university, gifts from donors, trustees, etc. helps to subsidise one out of three students,” the press release concluded.

GCU: The Endowment Fund of the Government College University (GCU) Lahore has swelled to about Rs450 million which makes it the biggest endowment fund in public sector universities across Pakistan.

The fund would give away scholarships to 1,000 needy students of the university from the next financial year. It was revealed at the annual meeting of GCU-Endowment Fund Trust’s Board of Trustees which was chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi at the university’s Syndicate Committee Room.

Eminent industrialist Iqbal Z Ahmed, businessman Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman, senior advocate Zia Haider Rizvi, Faculty Dean Prof Dr Riaz Ahmad, Treasurer Abid Shahzad, and EFT Executive Committee Secretary Prof Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt attended the meeting.

Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi requested the trustees to also raise funds for students whose families’ economic resources are affected from lockdown due to Covid-19 outbreak, and for establishing a state-of-the-art business school at the GCU Lahore. The meeting also approved scholarships for students of evening programmes. It was also informed that Old Ravians and philanthropists had donated almost Rs45 million to Endowment Fund this year for the scholarships of deserving students. The vice-chancellor expressed gratitude to the Old Ravians and philanthropists for their generous support to the Endowment Fund.

Prof Asghar Zaidi said the Fund would provide scholarships to minimum of 1,000 deserving students of GCU from the upcoming financial year, out of which 10 percent scholarship would go to the students of the evening programmes.

The Board of Trustees approved the annual audit report of the fund and granted a three-year extension to the Fund’s Executive Committee which included Iqbal Z Ahmed, eminent lawyer Dr Parvez Hassam, Mian Muhammad Ashraf, Javed Oberoi, Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman, former federal secretary Kazi Afaq Hossain, noted radiologist Dr Safdar Malik and Prof Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt.