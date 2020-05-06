Secretaries to monitor prices, wheat procurement

LAHORE:Punjab Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik presided over a meeting to review action against hoarders, profiteers, supply chain of eatables, steps against coronavirus, dengue and locust, wheat procurement and patients’ capacity management.

Commissioner Lahore Division, Additional IG Special Branch and officers concerned attended the meeting whereas divisional commissioners and regional police officers joined through video link.

On the direction of the chief minister, secretaries of 27 provincial departments were assigned nine divisions to monitor the ongoing wheat procurement and activities to control Covid-19, dengue, locust and prices of essential commodities. Chief Secretary Punjab Jawwad Rafique assigned duties to three secretaries in each division and a notification has been issued in this regard. The officers would remain stationed in their assigned divisions two days a week and submit report about visits to districts regularly during this period. Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that top officials have been asked to work in division with a view to provide relief to people. He directed the health department and district administrations to ensure healthcare and other necessary facilities for coronavirus patients. According to the notification, Additional Chief Secretary Energy Irum Bokhari, Secretary School Education Sarah Aslam and Secretary Livestock Nadeem Irshad Kiyani were assigned Lahore Division. Secretary Women Development Ambreen Raza, Secretary Human Right Dr Shoaib Akbar and Secretary Housing Nadeem Mehboob would perform duties in Gujranwala Division. Secretary Literacy Sumaira Samad, Secretary Irrigation Zahid Akhtar Zaman and Secretary Higher Education Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghuman were given responsibilities in Faisalabad Division. Secretary Communication and Works Asad Ullah Khan, Secretary Local Government Ahmad Javed Qazi and Secretary Forest Capt (r) Muhammad Asif would carry out duties in Sahiwal Division. Secretary Special Education Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari, Secretary Tourism Ehsan Bhutta and Secretary Mines Amir Ijaz Akbar were assigned Dera Ghazi Khan Division. Secretary Cooperatives Ahmad Raza Sarwar, Secretary Public Prosecution Nabeel Javed and Secretary Archives Tahir Yousaf would perform the task in Multan Division. Secretary Energy Capt (r) Saqib Zafar, Secretary Labour Aamir Jan and Secretary Zakat Alamgir Ahmad Khan were given responsibilities in Bahawalpur Division. Secretary Transport Asad Rehman Gilani, Secretary Regulation Ahmad Ali Kamboh and Secretary Environment Zahid Hussain were assigned Sargodha Division whereas Secretary Excise Wajih Ullah Kundi, Secretary Social Welfare Zahid Saleem Gondal and Secretary Religious Affairs Irshad Ahmad were given duties in Rawalpindi Division.