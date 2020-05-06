close
Wed May 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 6, 2020

TDCP workers demand full salary

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 6, 2020

LAHORE:Workers and Staff Union Tourism Development Corporation Punjab have demanded full pay for the 300 daily wage workers at TDCP. The union also demanded full pay for all TDCP employees.

Chairman Workers and Staff Union Tourism Development Corporation Punjab Niaz Khan, President Rai Kamran Khan and General Secretary Muhammad Aadil Salim put forth these demands in a joint letter they wrote to Secretary Tourism and managing director TDCP.

Latest News

More From Lahore