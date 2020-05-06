TDCP workers demand full salary

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Workers and Staff Union Tourism Development Corporation Punjab have demanded full pay for the 300 daily wage workers at TDCP. The union also demanded full pay for all TDCP employees.
Chairman Workers and Staff Union Tourism Development Corporation Punjab Niaz Khan, President Rai Kamran Khan and General Secretary Muhammad Aadil Salim put forth these demands in a joint letter they wrote to Secretary Tourism and managing director TDCP.