227 return from India, sent to quarantines

LAHORE:At least 227 Pakistanis stranded in a nationwide coronavirus lockdown in India returned home via Wagah Border here on Tuesday.

Border security forces allowed the masked passengers to cross the Attari-Wagah Border. The border opened on Tuesday for the first time since the ongoing lockdown began. All the passengers were shifted to quarantine centres.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) teams registered 280 cases against irresponsible and rash drivers during the last week. The PHP teams removed 102 encroachments, helped 1,213 travellers, arrested ten people for installing prohibited gas cylinders in their vehicles and reunited a lost child with his family.

Tiger Force: SSP Operations briefed the volunteers of Tiger Force on their initial responsibilities and duties in the wake of spread of Covid-19 here on Tuesday.

He informed the volunteers that they would initially perform surveillance duties at mosques, religious places, shops and markets of the provincial metropolis and report any violations of SOPs including maintaining social distance, wearing of gloves and masks.

Promotion: DIG Operations formally pinned badges to nine newly-promoted ASIs here on Tuesday. The promoted ASIs include Atif Sarwar, Asad Ullah, Anayat-ur-Rehman, Muhammad Fiaz, Muhammad Javed, Majid Khan, Khalid Ali, Muhammad Shehbaz and Saleem Rasheed.