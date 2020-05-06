Plan to ease lockdown aims to mitigate miseries of poor: governor Sarwar

LAHORE:Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said the government’s plan to further ease lockdown is aimed at mitigating miseries of the poor and daily wage earners.

He said hunger has also started posing a big threat to people in the country. The governor said the existing lockdown period is ending on May 9 and there were reports that the coronavirus cases may increase.

“War against coronavirus cannot be won on roads but by staying at homes,” the governor appealed to masses. The governor said people of Pakistan fully knew who were serving them and who were making just hollow slogans. He said people would hold all such elements accountable who make promises but fail to fulfill.

Ch Sarwar said all provinces were exercising their autonomy and the issue of amending the 18th Amendment had not been raised at any forum including the parliament. Stating that the coronavirus pandemic had also affected clean drinking project ‘Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority’, the governor said and added that he would still fulfill his promise of providing clean drinking water to people across the province. The governor was speaking at an inaugural ceremony of a water filtration plant installed by the Sarwar Foundation at Lahore Press Club here on Tuesday.

Sarwar Foundation’s Vice-Chairperson Begum Perveen Sarwar, LPC President Arshad Ansari, Secretary Babar Dogar, Vice-President Qazzafi Butt, Governing Body Members Shahid Ch and Javed Farooqi were present at the ceremony.

Governor said that the government had introduced “smart lockdown” to save the business community and small-scale traders from further economic meltdown. He stressed that easing of restrictions of lockdown must not be considered that the coronavirus pandemic had subsided. He said masses’ unmindful movement on roads, bazaars and streets would massively increase the threat of coronavirus spread. “The government and doctors are urging the masses to stay at home and don’t go out and bring coronavirus home to infect their families,” he warned.

Replying to a question, the governor said hundreds and thousands of people were facing life threat in the wake of coronavirus and on the other hand country facing serious economic crisis. In these hard times, he said, the nation would not forgive those trying to give them lollypops and hold them accountable at appropriate time. He said the government had taken elaborate measures to offer financial assistance to poor masses but the government alone could not defeat coronavirus pandemic single handedly. He said the poor were being provided ration through the Rescue 1122. He stressed that people should change their attitudes, stay home and help the needy around them.

On this occasion, Sarwar Foundation’s Vice-Chairperson Begum Perveen Sarwar said she was happy to install a filtration plant at LPC so that media persons could drink safe potable water. She said people of Punjab would soon be able to get clean drinking water and they would protect themselves from various diseases.