Aid package for artistes approved

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has approved a package devised by information and culture department to provide financial aid worth Rs15,000 to Rs20,000 each to 3,000 needy artistes. In this regard, the chief minister stated that the government was fully aware of difficulties being faced by the artistes due to lockdown and added that deserving artistes would be assisted transparently.