Tour de Khunjrab called off

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) in consultation with government of Gilgit- Baltistan has officially called off Tour de Khunjrab 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The Race was set to be held from June 18-21. Besides local teams and top cyclists, some leading Asian countries were invited to compete in the Race that has drawn immense interest last year. “Under the instructions of international body and in consultation with the Government of GB, we have decided to called off the 2020 edition of Tour de Khunjrab Race,” Azhar Ali Shah, President PCF said.