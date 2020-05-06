PFA chief suggests shorter matches

LONDON: The head of the English Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) has raised the possibility of playing shorter matches to lighten the load on players if the season can restart.

English clubs remain committed to completing the campaign despite severe concerns over player welfare. Players could be tested up to three times a week and be forced to stay quarantined in hotels away from their families for a number of weeks to help limit the risk of them becoming infected with coronavirus.

With 92 matches in the Premier League season still to be played, players could have little preparatory time to work on their fitness in group training before being rushed back into playing twice a week.