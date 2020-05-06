Taunsa Sports Complex to be completed till June 30

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh inspected under-construction sports projects in Taunsa Sharif and Dera Ghazi Khan the other day.

DSO Ataur Rehman gave a detailed briefing about the under-construction sports projects. Aulakh examined the standard and pace of work at Shah Salman Cricket Stadium and Sports Complex projects in tehsil Taunsa Sharif. He directed the concerned officials to complete the construction work at Taunsa Sharif Sports Complex till June 30, 2020 at every cost. He also directed the concerned officials to work day and night or arrange double shift for the timely completion of project. “No complacency will be tolerated in this regard”. Aulakh also assessed the standard and pace of work at cricket and hockey stadiums in Dera Ghazi Khan.

Talking on this occasion, Aulakh said: “The astro-turf laying work at hockey stadium will start from May 24. The players of South Punjab will be able to polish their hockey skills after the completion of this astro-turf project,” he added. Aulakh delivered precious equipment including tractor trolley, rotary, grass cutting machine etc of Rs 15 lakh to DSO Ataur Rehman for DG Khan Cricket Stadium.

Aulakh was told that the work of pavilion, boundary wall and ground of Taunsa Cricket Stadium will be completed within the period of two weeks’ time.