Barca players ready for corona tests

MADRID: Barcelona have confirmed their players will undergo coronavirus tests on Wednesday as La Liga’s clubs begin restricted training ahead of the proposed resumption of the season next month.

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are also scheduled to carry out tests on Wednesday, with the plan for players to start working individually at training grounds later this week. La Liga has been inspecting facilities at every club to ensure they comply with strict medical protocol.

Once approved, clubs can initiate the league’s programme for players to train alone, then in small groups, before finally in larger team sessions. Barcelona confirmed they had passed their inspection on Tuesday morning. La Liga’s timetable roughly corresponds to the four-phase de-escalation programme announced by the Spanish government last week, which allowed adults to exercise outside on Saturday for the first time in seven weeks.