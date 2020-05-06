PSF moves to PSA for financial support over Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Amid fears of uncertain future and existing crises in wake of growing Covid-19 cases around the world, Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has moved to the Professional Squash Association (PSA) for much deserved financial-support package in the backdrop of federation’s inability to generate funds due to unjust restrictions imposed by the world body in recent past.

The News has learnt from well-placed sources that a letter has been written by the PSF to PSA requesting for the financial package in view of federation’s inability to generate required funds for rainy days in of conditions set forth by PSA during the last one decade.

“Now the PSF is in a fix and is looking towards the PSA for financial support to extend much needed help to deserving players, officials and all support staff that entirely depend on squash activities. These activities at domestic and international levels ensure respectable livelihood for these squash related individuals. Due to a complete lockdown for the last almost two months now, the PSF has been in a fix as how to extend required support to hundreds of coaches, official and other support staff around the country. We are now looking towards the PSA for the financial package to help us out,” a letter written by the PSF to PSA Chief Executive Alex Gough, says.

The letter also reminded the PSA that had it not been to undue restrictions imposed by the international squash community on Pakistan during the last almost ten years, the PSF would have been in a much better position to deal with such crises.

Besides, security fee for each of international event that was imposed by the PSA without considering ground realities, Pakistan squash had to invest extra to look after foreign players boarding/lodging and providing them with VIP security cover during their stay in Pakistan. Nowhere in the world players are given free boarding/lodging, free food, shuttle service and all other related facilities.

The PSF in the letter has mentioned the total aloofness of the government of Pakistan. “For the last over two years now, the government has also stopped extending even the annual grant to federation, making it highly impossible for the PSF to support players who have no other resource but to compete and earn money through domestic and international activities.”