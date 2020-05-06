close
Wed May 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
P
PPI
May 6, 2020

Rehman, Shadab pick Saqlain as bowling partner

Sports

P
PPI
May 6, 2020

KARACHI: Former spinner Abdur Rehman and current spin maestro Shadab Khan have both picked former spin wizard Saqlain Mushtaq as their bowling partner as part of a PCB initiative, called PCB’s Digital Pairs series.

Rehman and Shadab both praised Saqlain for inventing ‘doosra’.

Shadab further said that he would also like to partner with Saeed Ajmal, who took the legacy of Saqlain to the next level.

Shadab said that among the current lot of spinners, he would love to bowl with Yasir Shah, the quickest bowler to reach the 200-wicket mark in Test cricket.

Latest News

More From Sports