Rehman, Shadab pick Saqlain as bowling partner

KARACHI: Former spinner Abdur Rehman and current spin maestro Shadab Khan have both picked former spin wizard Saqlain Mushtaq as their bowling partner as part of a PCB initiative, called PCB’s Digital Pairs series.

Rehman and Shadab both praised Saqlain for inventing ‘doosra’.

Shadab further said that he would also like to partner with Saeed Ajmal, who took the legacy of Saqlain to the next level.

Shadab said that among the current lot of spinners, he would love to bowl with Yasir Shah, the quickest bowler to reach the 200-wicket mark in Test cricket.