‘Three junior drag flickers can be assets for Pakistan’

KARACHI: Pakistan hockey team assistant coach Muhammad Imran has said that the penalty corner drag flickers are doing hard training at their homes according to the training programme given to them by PHF management.

“Among seven PC drag flickers, three are outstanding and could prove valuable assets for Pakistan,” he told ‘The News’ on Tuesday.

He said that he expected three junior players to be great assets for Pakistan in near future as they had the ability to score goals on PCs. “If their hard work continues and chances are provided to them, they will serve Pakistan well,” he added.

“Arbaz, Samiullah and Mehran Khan are good PC drag flickers. Their flicks are fast, sharp and hit the target. They need to continue their hard training and prove their talent and skills when they get chances,” said Imran, a former Pakistan captain.

He said that the remaining players are also doing hard work and but being younger than the others will take time to develop.

“We are now going to note note the timing of their drag flicking,” he said.

He added that PC players are also defenders during matches, so they were also practising stopping, dodging, tackling, and cutting.

He was optimistic that in future Pakistan junior hockey team would have the services of wonderful drag flickers.

Imran said that they were practising without goalkeepers and defenders, so he has advised them to practise from all possible angles.