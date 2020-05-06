PCF cancels Tour de Khunjerab

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cycling Federation in consultation with Gilgit-Baltistan government has called off Tour de Khunjerab 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The race was scheduled to be held from June 18-21.

Besides local teams and top cyclists from Pakistan, some cyclists from Asian countries were invited to compete in the race that drew immense interest last year. “Under the instructions of international body and in consultation with the Gilgit-Baltistan government, we have decided to call off the 2020 edition of Tour de Khunjerab,” PCF President Azhar Ali Shah said.