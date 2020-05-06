Shoaib ready to coach, even in India

NEW DELHI: Former Pak­istan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar said he is ready to coach fast bowlers from any country — even if an offer from arch-rivals India came his way.

In an interview with a social networking platform, the 44-year-old paceman said he wants to help produce aggressive and fast bowlers who can take on opposition batsmen no matter which country they come from.

When the presenter for the Helo app said India, Shoaib replied: “I will definitely... My job is to spread knowledge. What I have learned is knowledge and I will spread it.”

The response surpri­sed many in India because of the poor relations bet­ween the nei­g­h­bours who have fought three wars since their independence and angry split in 1947.

Shoaib, who was known as the Rawalpindi Express in his playing days, said: “I will produce more aggressive, fast and more talkative bowlers than the current ones, who will tell-off the batsmen in a way that you will enjoy a lot.”

Shoaib said he would also like to coach bowlers in the cash-rich Indian Pr­emier League. The bowler played in the inaugural IPL season for Kol­­­k­ata Knight Riders.