PSF approaches PSA for financial support

ISLAMABAD: Amid fears of an uncertain future and existing crisis in wake of growing COVID-19 cases in the world, the Pakistan Squash Federation has approached the Professional Squash Association (PSA) for a much deserved financial support package in the backdrop of the PSF’s inability to generate funds due to unjust restrictions imposed by the world body in the recent past.

‘The News’ has learnt from well-placed sources that a letter has been written to the PSA with a request for a financial package in view of the federation’s inability to generate funds due to the conditions set forth by PSA in the last decade.

“Now the PSF is in a fix and is looking to the PSA for financial support to extend help to deserving players, officials and other staff that depend entirely on squash activities. These activities at domestic and international levels ensure a respectable livelihood for squash related individuals.

“Due to a complete lockdown for almost two months, the PSF has been in a dilemma as how to extend support to hundreds of coaches, officials and other staff in Pakistan. We are now looking towards the PSA to help us out,” the letter written to PSA Chief Executive Alex Gough says.

It also reminded the PSA that had it not been to undue restrictions imposed on Pakistan, the PSF would have been in a much better position to deal with such a crisis.

“Due to these restrictions, the PSF had been unable to generate funds, lure sponsors to fatten up our kitty. We easily would have generated funds and resources if we were given a free hand to organise PSA events in this period,” the letter added.

Besides, security fee for each international event that was imposed by the PSA without considering ground realities, Pakistan squash had to invest extra to look after foreign players’ boarding/lodging and providing them with VIP security cover during their stay. Nowhere in the world players are given free boarding/lodging, free food, shuttle service and all other related facilities.

“We had to spend almost triple the amount on providing these facilities to what we have earned. These undue expenditures have emptied our kitty to the extent that we are facing with hardships. Secondly, the events of our choice during all these years would have guaranteed generation of resources that would have helped us look after our players during this lockdown period. Now we have left with no other option but to move to PSA for the financial support,” the letter says.

The PSF in the letter has mentioned the total aloofness of the government of Pakistan. “For the last over two years now, the government has also stopped extending even the annual grant to federation, making it highly impossible for the PSF to support players who have no other resource but to compete and earn money through domestic and international activities.”

The federation hoped that the PSA would come forward in this hour of need for the support of its member associations, especially Pakistan.