Price control activities in cantonment areas

Rawalpindi : In continuation of PM’s strict stance for price control of routine food items, additional and deputy CEOs of Chaklala and Rawalpindi cantonments boards carried out surprise checks on dairy and milk shops after midnight on May 4, says a press release.

Various shops in cantonment areas including shops in Westridge, Lalazar, Lalkurti and Dheri Hassanabad were found selling milk and yougurt on higher rates than the given official rate of Rs85/kg.

Resultantly, heavy fine was imposed as well as some shops were sealed for non-compliance of government orders. Chaklala and Rawalpindi Cantonments Boards are making all out efforts to ensure implementation of price control measures for the relief to public during this hard time of COVID-19 pandemic.

In case of any report regarding over pricing additional and deputy CEOs can be reached in following numbers; additional CEO CCB - 0335-8125580 and additional CEO RCB - 0300-4005720.