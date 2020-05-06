close
Wed May 06, 2020
May 6, 2020

Woman dies in road accident at Expressway

Islamabad

A
APP
May 6, 2020

Islamabad : An aged woman died on the spot after being hit by a car near Koral bus stop at Islamabad Expressway on Tuesday.

The ill-fated incident took place when the victim, identified as Zubaida Mustafa (65) wife of Ghulam Mustafa, attempted to cross the expressway and became target of a speeding car Suzuki Mehran, a police spokesman told APP.

He said the women died on the spot while her seven-year grand daughter received injuries.

The police shifted the dead body and injured to the hospital, while heirs of the dead refused to initiate any legal proceeding against the vehicle owner.

