No relief for public as profiteering continues unabated

Rawalpindi : At a time when the entire world is grappling with coronavirus, and there has been a cut in prices of petroleum products during past two months in Pakistan, the people are unable to reap its benefits so far due to profiteering and hoarding mafia this Ramazan as prices are quite high as compared to last year.

‘The News’ collected data from local administration, Rawalpindi 1-kilogram ghee/cooking oil of different brands was sold at Rs155 to Rs180 in 2019 but this Ramazan the oil and ghee are being sold at Rs170 to Rs247 per kilogram. One kilogram basin was sold at Rs104 in 2019 but now it is available in the open market at Rs180 and Rs140 in government run Utility Stores Corporation (USC) outlets. One kilogram sugar was available at Rs60 in 2019 but now it is sold at Rs85 in the open market and Rs68 in USC. The fine quality dates were available at Rs170 per kilogram during Ramazan in 2019 but this year it is sold at Rs280 to Rs400. Fine quality rice was available at Rs140 per kilogram in 2019 but now it is sold at Rs190. One kilogram potato was available at Rs12 in ‘Ramazan Sasta Bazaars’ and Rs20 in open market shops in 2019 but now it is selling at Rs40. Similarly all fruits are also available at skyrocketing prices.

Talking to ‘The News’ people belong to poor segment of society have strongly criticized government policies said that it was needed to 100 per cent decrease in prices of all items in this lockdown situation but as per routine government once again provided a safe passage for looting public. There is no relief package for poor even in this hard time. Government neither provided food to unemployed hungry people nor ended lockdown, they denounced.

Additional District Collector General (ADCG) Zaheer Anwar Jappa said that we are continuously taking action against profiteers and hoarders for looting public with both hands. “We are not only imposing fines but registering FIRs against looters,” he assured.