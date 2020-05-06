96 locals tested positive taking tally to 1,144

Rawalpindi :: The confirmation of patients for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 set a new record regarding number of patients tested positive for the disease in one day in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi as 96 locals were confirmed positive for the disease in last 24 hours while another 117 travelers who reached Rawalpindi from Abu Dhabi were also tested positive.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Tuesday reveals that out of 227 travelers who reached Pakistan from Abu Dhabi three days back, as many as 117 travelers have been tested positive for COVID-19 and they have been kept in isolation at Fatima Jinnah Women University in Saddar area. The rest of the travelers who were tested negative have been shifted to Gordon College in main city area for completion of quarantine.

Another 47 patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district in last 24 hours taking total number of patients so far confirmed from the district to 680 though the district’s dashboard was showing total number of confirmed patients as 665 on Tuesday evening.

It is worth mentioning here that the number of travelers confirmed positive for COVID-19 is not being added to either the dashboard of the district or Islamabad Capital Territory. The dashboards of Rawalpindi district and ICT only display local patients, residents of Rawalpindi or the federal capital.

Also, the highest number of confirmed patients of COVID-19 in one day was recorded here in the federal capital since the outbreak hit this region of the country as in last 24 hours, as many as 49 more patients have been tested positive for the disease from Islamabad Capital Territory.

On Tuesday, the total number of patients tested positive from ICT reached 464 after addition of 49 new cases. The cases have also been added to the existing pool of active cases in the federal capital as in last 24 hours, not a single patient was reported to have recovered from the illness.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 that was 355 in ICT on Monday jumped to 404 on Tuesday while so far, only 56 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease in ICT.

To date, the virus has claimed four lives in the federal capital according to the official figure released by National Command and Control Centre on Tuesday.

In Rawalpindi district, as many as 291 confirmed patients of coronavirus illness have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities while 152 have been in isolation at their homes, said Executive District Officer (Health) Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Tuesday.

He said to date, the virus has claimed a total of 36 lives in the district while 196 confirmed patients have so far been discharged after treatment.

On Tuesday, a total of 443 active cases were there in the district while the total number of patients so far tested positive from the twin cities crossed the figure of 1,140.