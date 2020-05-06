US trade deficit widens in March

Washington: US exports plunged 9.6 percent in March -- the biggest monthly decline on record -- increasing the trade deficit to $44.4 billion as the coronavirus pandemic disrupted global commerce, according to government data released Tuesday.

While widespread business shutdowns in the United States did not take hold until later in the month as cities and states imposed lockdowns to try to contain the spread of the virus, transportation disruptions began earlier overseas.

Imports into the US also fell, but only by 6.2 percent compared to February, as transportation and shipping began to close down worldwide, causing the trade gap to jump nearly 12 percent from $39.9 billion in February, the Commerce Department reported.