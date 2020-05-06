Careem cuts a third of jobs

Dubai: Middle East ride-hailing firm Careem on Tuesday set about slashing nearly a third of its workforce due to the severe economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, its CEO said.

"Starting tomorrow... 536 of our colleagues who make up 31 percent of Careem will leave us," Mudassir Sheikha said in a statement released late Monday.

"Our business is down by more than 80 percent and the recovery timeline is alarmingly unknown."

Dubai-based Careem, acquired by Uber last year for $3.1 billion in the Middle East´s biggest technology transaction, operates taxi-hailing apps in 14 countries across the Middle East and North Africa.

But as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, almost all countries in the region have resorted to massive shutdowns, paralysing businesses.

Many companies have resorted to staff and salary cuts while some have furloughed employees.