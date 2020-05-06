Karandaaz provides financing

ISLAMABAD: Karandaaz Pakistan is providing financing to Excel Labs to initiate COVID-19 testing, a statement said on Tuesday.

With this funding, Excel Labs is building its capacity to carry out an estimated 500 tests daily and more than 10,000 tests a month, it added.

This emergency response will help the country build critical testing capacity to test, track and control the spread of COVID-19.

At present, Pakistan is administering less than 1,000 tests per one million citizens, compared to more than 18,000 in the US, 12,000 in the UK, 113,000 in the UAE, 30,000 in Germany, and 5,000 tests per one million people in Iran, the statement said.

In addition to the financing at zero percent markup, a grant by Karandaaz will also be provided to Excel Labs for subsidising around 4,000 tests.

Subsidised tests will be available to vulnerable categories, including those above 65 years of age, doctors and nurses exposed to the Corona virus, and poor individuals who cannot afford the test, it added.