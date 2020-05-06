Reopening economy means weeks of trial and error

LAHORE: Before the pandemic hit the country, local industry posted the highest run of negative growth in large scale manufacturing. Domestic markets were complaining of large unsold stocks. Exports were stagnant. Easing lockdown would determine which industries/trades survive.

Since there is no defined strategy, the fear is that many businesses will tumble in unplanned easing. Health precautions apart, when a sector is allowed to operate, planners have to ensure that the entire value chain of that sector is functioning.

Allowing textile industries to operate when the exports are on a declining curve, and the disposal of textile products in the domestic markets is not possible without opening retail outlets.

Reopening the textile outlets to operate normally would expose the population to higher risk of virus infection. In the same way the construction sector cannot operate smoothly if the outlets from where different construction materials are procured remain closed. Opening thousands of these outlets would risk lives of buyers.

Restarting economic activities would be an uphill task for many industries that were already in dire state before the virus attack. A glimpse at the performance of numerous industries during July-February period of this fiscal depicts a very gloomy picture.

The entire petroleum sector showed negative growth. There was no restriction on refineries’ operations, but most were forced to close because of low demand.

Cigarette production declined by over 30 percent during July-February this fiscal. In the same way, soda ash production decreased by 10.67 percent.

Billets/ingots posted negative 14 percent growth. In the automobile sector, tractor production nosedived by 35 percent, trucks by 48 percent, buses by 28 percent, cars and jeeps by 46 percent, light commercial vehicles by 46 percent, and motorcycles by 10 percent.

Soft drinks production eased by 10 percent and juices output declined 5.5 percent. Production of woollen and worsted cloth dipped 57 percent, knitted wool fell 32 percent, and woollen blanket went down 31 percent.

The country produced over 11 percent less toilet soaps, paints and varnishes, sulphuric acid, hydrochloric acid, chlorine and synthetic fibres registered declines of 3.4 to 17.8 percent. There was a decrease of 13 percent in the production of metal drums and 13 percent in the production of machinery and equipment.

Production of refrigerators and air conditioners suffered a decline of 14 and 28 percent respectively. Production of electric motors declined 8 percent, electric meters 29 percent, switch gear 11 percent, electric transformers 22 percent, and manufacturing of TV sets fell 6.75 percent.

The industries that posted negative growth were sitting on huge unsold stocks at their manufacturing facilities and at the retail outlets. There were no buyers for these products in pre-pandemic era when the personal finances of households were relatively much better.

But during the last two months since the pandemic, most households have depleted all their resources. In fact, the situation is so stressed that according to a recent Gallop survey, 14 percent of households have even reduced their diet.

When the lockdown is relaxed these industries would first try to dispose of their unsold stocks and then gear up production. But the question is would there be any buyers?

The current economic situation is not Pakistan specific, as the economy would not be the same anywhere. Every country is in the dark as to how they must return to normal. Those with better technology performed better even during lockdown.

The online shopping reached new heights during this crisis. Pakistan unfortunately has few well established online platforms that serve to the educated, particularly the well to do consumers.

We have 68 million smartphone subscribers in Pakistan, but hardly 2-3 percent use this device for online shopping. Online shopping is based on trust between the supplier and the consumer.

That trust is lacking in Pakistan, as barring few famous brands and online stores they are not sure that the supplier will send the purchased item according to stated specification. There is no buy back guarantee either.

In an emergency situation like the one we are facing these days, the online platforms could have ensured social distancing. The state should double up its efforts to reduce the trust deficit between consumers and supplier through prudent regulations.

In the meantime, we will have to continue with the current hit and trial method of reopening the economy. Every decision however, should be taken after careful deliberation, taking into account the pros and cons of that decision.