Rupee gains

KARACHI: The rupee continued to gain against the dollar on Tuesday, amid the lack of import payments and hopes for ease in the lockdown, imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 159.65 against the dollar, compared with the Monday’s closing of 159.91 in the interbank foreign exchange market.

In the open market, the rupee also increased due to sluggish demand for the foreign currency. The rupee ended at 159.80 versus the greenback. It had settled at 160.50 in the previous session.

Dealers said the demand for the greenback remained low, as imports waned amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The expectations of phasing out the nationwide lockdown also lifted the market sentiment.

Prime Minister Imran Khan hinted at further ease in the coronavirus lockdown in a phased manner to help provide livelihood to the low-income groups and daily wagers.

Moreover, the increase in the foreign exchange reserves and reduction in the current account deficit also supported the local unit.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increased to $18.463 billion in the week ended April 24 from $17.300 billion. The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased $1.181 billion to $12.07 billion.

The current account deficit fell 73 percent to $2.8 billion in the nine months of the current fiscal year. The deficit stood at $10.284 billion in the corresponding period last year.