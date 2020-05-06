UK car sales crash 97pc to 1946 low

London: Sales of new cars in Britain plunged 97 percent in April, striking the lowest level since 1946, as coronavirus fallout slams the brakes on economic output, data revealed on Tuesday.

Separate data showed that the UK service sector plummeted to another record low in April.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said new registrations for cars sold in Britain collapsed by a "precipitous" 97 percent last month on a yearly basis to just 4,321 vehicles.

That was the worst performance since February 1946 just after the Second World War and compared with 161,000 cars in the same month of 2019, the SMMT said.

"The decline was the steepest of modern times, and is in line with similar falls across Europe, with France 88.8 percent down and the Italian market falling 97.5 percent in April," the Society said in a statement.

It noted that while car showrooms shut for Britain´s lockdown implemented on March 23, some deliveries did take place for key workers and front-line public services and companies.

Overall however, the figures "make for exceptionally grim reading, not least for the hundreds of thousands of people whose livelihoods depend on the sector", said SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes.

"A strong new car market supports a healthy economy and as Britain starts to plan for recovery, we need car retail to be in the vanguard."

Separately on Tuesday, the closely-watched IHS Markit/CIPS UK services purchasing managers´ index plunged to 13.4 in April after an all-time low of 34.5 in March. A PMI score below 50 indicates a contraction.