Stocks end flat in turbulent trade; economic concerns weigh

Stocks on Tuesday seesawed to end flat on late profit-taking in select cement and banking shares, while a muted economic front amid an ongoing lockdown tied investors to the sidelines, looking for some solid stimuli, dealers said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index gained 0.22 percent or 76.11 points to close at 33,992.75 points, and KSE-30 was little up by 0.34 percent or 51.59 points to end at 15,007.88 points.

Topline Securities in its daily market review said, “Taking cue from international markets, where equities performed after easing lockdowns in major world economies, the local bourse opened on a positive note and made an intraday high of 469 points”.

The brokerage added that exploration and production (E&P) sector provided support to the market, where the sector gained to close 1.9 percent, on the back of further recovery in oil prices.

“However, the market failed to sustain its positive momentum as the investors factored in limited commercial activity amid ongoing lockdown,” the brokerage report said.

Of 341 active scrips, 181 moved up, 131 retreated, and 29 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes improved to 261.325 million shares, as compared with 216.619 million shares in the previous session.

Salman Ahmad, head of institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib said, "Fundamentals of the stock market are strong only selected selling in sectors trimmed the overall share values”.

Ahmad said cement sector was down because of the market talk that the government was planning to probe the price increase, while banks showed minus signs on account of further cut in discount rate probably, which would reduce the net interest margins of the banks.

“Furthermore, there are worries in the market about the economic numbers as pandemic continues to shake business activities, while risin cases of coronavirus in the country also disturbed investors,” he added.

Sateesh Balani, director research at Ismail Iqbal Securities said, “Pakistani equities witnessed increased volatility on account of limited news flows on macroeconomic front while higher international oil prices helped the E&Ps maintain momentum”.

Moreover, the OMCs (oil marketing companies) also remained upbeat in anticipation of recovery in volumes, also indicated by resumption of refinery operations as notified by Attock Refinery in a filing to Pakistan Stock Exchange, Balani added.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporations said, “Stocks showed recovery led by scrips across the board on strong valuations, while intraday pressure remained in concerns for foreign outflows and prevailing economic uncertainty”.

Investor speculations in the earnings season, reports on surging cement prices, and surge in global crude oil prices played a catalyst role in bullish close at the PSX, Mehanti added.

The top gainers were Unilever Foods, up Rs727 to close at Rs1057/share, and Nestle Pakistan, up Rs129.13 to finish at Rs5829.13/share.

Colgate Palmolive, down Rs153.10 to close at Rs2169.70/share, and Indus Dyeing, down Rs32.83 to close at Rs618.05/share, were the main losers.

Hascol Petrol recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 33.832 million shares and gained Rs0.68 to end at Rs15.62/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in Oil & Gas Development Company, recording a turnover of 6.391 million shares, whereas the scrip gained Rs1.87 to end at Rs107.11/share.